The United Arab Emirates is hosting the meetings of the 54th session of the Higher Coordinating Committee for Joint Arab Action and the sixth session of the Forum of Specialized Arab Federations, to be held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, from January 23-26, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

The main discussions in the aforementioned meetings will revolve around the issues of Arab food security, climate change, the Arab digital economy and cybersecurity, in addition to issues related to the activities of Arab organizations and federations and the role required of them in the next stage.

It is expected that all the institutions of joint Arab action will participate as members of the Higher Coordination Committee for joint Arab action, which number 35 organizations.

Also participating in the meetings are the heads and secretaries of more than forty specialized, effective and active Arab federations under the umbrella of the joint Arab action system.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, said that the convening of these meetings comes within the framework of coordinating and following up the efforts of joint Arab action institutions in light of the developments and developments that the Arab region is going through, which imposed a new reality and great challenges that require all organizations to interact with them and develop their programs and goals to keep pace with them. In order to advance the Arab reality, which also calls for more collaboration and synergy between these organizations and both the public and private sectors.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, appreciated the great role played by the UAE in supporting joint Arab action, expressing his sincere thanks to the UAE leadership for hosting these meetings, and for the continuous follow-up and support for the team, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. For his support for the Arab Vision for Digital Economy initiative, which was presented through the Arab Federation for Digital Economy and endorsed by Arab leaders.

For his part, Advisor to the Council of Arab Economic Unity and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Muhammad Al-Khoury stressed the importance of the meetings that will be hosted by the UAE, especially since the Arab region is witnessing great changes that necessitate creating a large area of ​​joint cooperation between Arab countries and organizations and necessitate seeking to integrate joint Arab activities.

He added that with the Arab countries adopting the trends of the digital economy and adopting the summit of Arab leaders held in Algeria, it has become necessary to focus on cooperation in jointly addressing social and economic challenges, and to benefit from advanced technologies to achieve development leaps in the Arab region.





For his part, the Director of the Department of Arab Organizations and Federations at the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, Minister Plenipotentiary, Mohamed Khair Abdel Qader, thanked the government and people of the UAE for hosting the meetings in Abu Dhabi at the kind invitation of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, stressing that the meetings will witness intense participation from organizations and institutions. Joint Arab action in these meetings.

He added that strengthening the role of these federations has become an important matter and a necessary step to keep pace with the process of sustainable development in its economic, social and environmental dimensions, in a way that increases the immunity of Arab societies and fortifies them in facing the challenges of Arab food security.