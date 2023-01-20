Ukraine, allied summit in Ramstein to send new weapons. Tanks are on the table

In Germanyin the basis of Ramstein today (January 20), the summit of the contact group for Ukraine led by the US, to discuss the sending of new military aid. On There is a lot of pressure in Berlinbecause the Germans they seem to have some qualms about supplying tanks to Kiev and they persist in denying other countries the green light exporting Leopard 2. Poland has threatened that if Germany continues to get in the way, it will supply the tanks even without permission.

While Berlin lets it be known that it has left the door open on the possibility of allowing the allies to supply Ukraine of modern German-made tanks, saying the matter “will become clear in the next few hours”. The new defense minister Boris Pistorius said “no one rules out the sending of Leopard tanks, or that permission or approval may be given for delivery by other European partners”. Germany must approve the delivery of the tanks if other countries that bought them want to donate them to a third country.

Here are the European countries that promise to supply the tanks to Ukraine

In a joint communiqué in favor of Ukraine, the countries: Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Slovakia issued a joint statement – the Tallinn Pact – undertake “a collectively pursue the delivery of an unprecedented series of donations, including tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, munitions and infantry fighting vehicles”. The note also reads: “In Ramstein we will urge other allies and partners to follow suit and contribute their own planned support packages as soon as possible.”

Ukraine, President Zelensky: “We expect strong decisions from Ramstein”

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky comments: “We are preparing for the Ramstein summit: we expect strong decisions. And we expect a powerful military support package from the United States. Meanwhile, several powerful decisions of the partners were taken simultaneously to strengthen our defense. First of all, to strengthen our artillery. Thanks to Estonia for the next and biggest armed aid package from this country. For howitzers and ammunition. Thanks to Sweden for the new military package. The second Nlaw, Archer and Bmp. Thanks to Denmark for choosing Caesar for our soldiers, it will seriously strengthen our army. Thanks to Lithuania for the new military package. For anti-aircraft guns, ammunition and rotorcraft”.

“Time is a determining factor and we don’t have any, we have to act quickly.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his speech at the Ramstein meeting on Ukraine. Zelensky asked for tanks and long-range missiles. “I can thank you hundreds of times for the help you have given us so far, but hundreds of thanks are not hundreds of tanks. We can use thousands of words but we cannot replace them for cannons that serve against Russian artillery, or for missiles anti-aircraft bombs that serve to protect people from Russian air strikes,” he said.

