New York (Union)

The UAE praised the importance of national reconciliation in Libya to turn the page on the past and strengthen national cohesion in a way that serves peace and security, calling for concrete steps to unify security and military institutions, renewing its aspiration for a road map that achieves stability and the aspirations of Libyans for security and prosperity.

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said in a statement he delivered before the UN Security Council, yesterday, that the effective engagement of the Libyans and the international community with the United Nations envoy and special representative in Libya, Abdullah Batili, is encouraging, and should be intensified, considering that This gives impetus to the political track and contributes to advancing the electoral process.

Ambassador Abu Shehab praised the efforts of neighboring countries and those interested in the situation in Libya to bring points of view closer, with the aim of enabling Libya to hold parliamentary and presidential elections, and to end the transitional stages.

He called on all parties to coordinate their efforts with the United Nations Special Representative to ensure that they are complementary to his endeavors, with the importance of ensuring the full, meaningful and equal participation of women in the political process. He noted the importance of Libyan national reconciliation to turn the page on the past and strengthen national cohesion, in a way that serves peace and security in the long run, and commended the priority shown by the United Nations and regional organizations to support calm efforts and accelerate the path of reconciliation so that it is comprehensive and inclusive of all Libyans.

And Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab added, in his speech before the Security Council: “It is necessary to continue building on the gains that have been achieved in the security field in conjunction with political efforts, especially in terms of defeating terrorism and maintaining the ceasefire,” stressing the continuation of the demand for the withdrawal of foreign forces and foreign fighters. And mercenaries gradually, balanced and parallel.

He also thanked the military leaders and members of the “5 + 5” joint military committee for their impartiality and giving priority to the national interest in preserving the permanent ceasefire agreement. He called for taking concrete steps to unify security institutions in the service of the Libyan people, considering that unifying military institutions will prevent the illegal proliferation of weapons, ensure that clashes that affect the safety and security of Libyans are not repeated, and address the threats posed by unexploded ordnance to their lives. He announced the UAE’s support for the calls of the United Nations Mission “UNSMIL” regarding disarmament and security sector reform, and the joint statement of “UNICEF” and the United Nations Mine Action Service regarding the danger of unexploded ordnance to civilians, especially children.

He said, “Although Libya is a country rich in wealth and natural resources, there are many challenges that severely affect the lives of Libyans, including the deprivation of many of them from education and health care and the delay in receiving salaries, and for this we support the efforts of the United Nations in working and cooperating with institutions.” Libyan countries, including the framework for cooperation recently launched by the United Nations in order to achieve sustainable development and ensure that the Libyan people, including women, youth and children, have sufficient resilience in the face of these challenges.

He added, “We also support the organization’s current efforts to provide the necessary vaccines against diseases in all parts of Libya, especially those that affect children, in light of the lack of some vaccines at the local level.”

At the end of the statement, Abu Shehab affirmed the UAE’s aspiration for the road map of the United Nations Special Representative, hoping that it would present the basic paths for moving forward, with Libyan leadership and ownership, in a way that establishes stability and achieves the aspirations of the Libyans for security and prosperity.