Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Exploration Rashid Landing Vehicle Operations Team successfully completed the first orbital control maneuver, as the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lander was placed on a trajectory towards the Moon and verified the operation of the main propulsion system, among other important systems, as the vehicle carrying the “Explorer Rashid” successfully launched. From Complex No. 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Base, Florida, United States of America, on December 11, in cooperation with the ground station of “iSpace” in Tokyo.

ISpace confirmed that the lander is currently at an approximate distance of 550,000 km from Earth and will reach 1.4 million km on January 20, which is the farthest point from Earth during the mission, and the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project team began receiving data at the Space Mission Control Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, to verify the work of the explorer a few days ago, followed by the process of checking all systems to ensure the health of the explorer Rashid, which took about two hours, as the work of the explorer was confirmed fully effective, and his readiness to start the second phase, which is the navigation phase that will last for four months.

The Hakuto-R lander is responsible for providing delivery services for the explorer and equipment for the project, providing wire communications and power during the approaching phase of the moon, and radio communications after landing, as commands will be sent, received, and information received will be analyzed daily until the explorer successfully reaches the lunar surface.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is a reusable two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transportation of people and payloads to Earth’s orbit and beyond. It is also the world’s first reusable orbital rocket. Reusability allows SpaceX to re-fly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn lowers the cost of getting into space.

“Rashid” lands in the “Mare Frigoris” area, specifically the “Atlas Crater” area as a main landing site. Explore it, and the explorer will move on the surface of the moon.

The landing site of the explorer Rashid is of great importance not only to the Emirates, but to the whole world, as it is a site that has not been reached by any scientific missions previously, which makes the Emirates proactive in providing answers to humanity, as the Atlas crater, located at 47.5 degrees north and 44.4 degrees east, was chosen. On the outer, southeastern edge of the Mare Frigoris region, or what is known as the “Sea of ​​Cold,” located in the far north of the Moon.