Atlético de Madrid has entered fully into the controversy this Monday with two publications on its social networks that have raised blisters among Real Madrid fans. Specifically, it has been as a result of two images of De Paul and Azpilicueta waving with the ‘little hand’, photographs shared on the official English profile of the social network

The first of the images shared by the club was that of Azpilicueta, a snapshot that appeared on the club’s profile shortly after the final whistle of the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Arabia. It was accompanied by the phrase: “happy weekend”in reference to the victory against Osasuna that placed them as winter champions and, perhaps, to the defeat of the great neighboring rival.

That image had numerous responses, it generated a lot of commotion, something that would also happen on Monday morning with a second shared image. This time the protagonist would be Rodrigo de Paul, in the same pose, along with the emoticons of the face with hearts and the red and white hearts.

Now the debate is on the networks… Is it mere coincidence or did the account manager want to add some spice to the rivalry? Be that as it may, Merengues fans do not seem willing to forget a gesture that could be replicated in the next confrontations between the two teams from the capital.