We are still in the middle of all the action that is taking place in the Pokémon Worlds 2024 from Honolulu. The competitions are more alive than ever and as every year, the Latin American representation is giving a lot to talk about and even giving a couple of surprises to several of the most important competitors of the championship. As part of our coverage of the event, we had the great opportunity to talk with some of the competitors who are giving everything for our region. What did they tell us and how are they feeling about being measured against the best from around the world in each of the categories?

After having overcome the very complicated filter of the so-called day one to jump to the real decisive stage on day two, we were able to talk directly with Bastian González from Chile, Carlos Rocha from Mexico, both competing in Pokémon Goas well as with the Uruguayan, Agustin Marinucci who fights in the video game, and with the Peruvian team of Pokémon UniteFusion. They all agreed that the level of competition was especially high and how difficult it remains for our region to get the necessary points to win a place and be able to participate in something as important as the Pokémon World Championships.

“It’s my first World Cup, but expectations are pretty high. Who would have thought that I would be in Hawaii playing something like this?” Pokémon Go“I had to face several regional champions and the truth is that anyone who is here is already a win. Being able to win and get to day two is spectacular,” said Carlos Rocha, a Mexican representative from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

For his part, Agustin Marinucci, who came to represent Uruguay within the competitive category of the video game, which of course, is participated in with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet For Switch, he spoke to us a little about a topic that has been discussed for years in our region, which is how difficult it usually is for some to get the necessary points to be able to qualify something as a Pokémon World Championships.

“The level is very good. It is my first World Cup as well, so I am very happy. I am representing Nacional, which as you know, is also a football team that has esports. I did not expect to make it to day two, so I am very happy. My advice would be to play as much as possible and make the most of the tournaments to get points. Using already created teams is a good idea to practice with them and thus, generate your style of play. The door is always open for new players. I started ranking this year and managed to get into the World Cup,” explained the South American.

Here are some of the words from the Latin representation in the Pokémon World Championships 2024It is worth highlighting that the vast majority of them make the trip on their own or with the help of an external sponsor, so having them here representing Mexico and other countries is truly commendable. We leave you with part of this material on video.