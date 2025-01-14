Greatness in mixed martial arts (MMA) is something reserved for a few. There are not many who can fight in the UFC, the largest company in the world. The figure is reduced by those who ever reach the top 15 in their weight class. Even fewer can boast of having ever competed for the title. Therefore, those who touch the glory of wearing the belt on their waists are rare. Islam Makhachev He has overcome that barrier and not only that, he has managed to position himself as one of the most dominant champions in the UFC and be the fighter number one pound for pound of the company (the best among all weights).

He already has three defenses under his belt and he is in a very favorable position to overcome a shadow that has been hanging over him for years, that of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although both have been companions since childhood, fans cannot help but compare both Dagestani fighters belonging to the same weight category, lightweight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos), with a very similar style and a impeccable track record. Today, both have the same championship fights in the division (4) and the same defenses (3). However, the zero on Khabib’s record continues to tip the balance in his favor. This makes Makhachev’s next fight against Tsarukyan a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to distance himself from the former Russian monarch. To win, he would surpass his mentor in defenses and fights for the belt.

Born in Makhachkala, Dagestan, as the son of a driver and a housewife, little Islam Makhachev began training at the age of 11 thanks to a friend, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, nephew of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He began attending that gym where he met Khabib and they formed a friendship that continues to this day. His debut as a professional MMA fighter dates back to 2010, where he debuted with victory. After that first lawsuit he would accumulate 11 consecutive wins that made him enter the UFC.

In Dana White’s company, his first fight was successful, but in the second I would be knocked out before Adriano Martins. That defeat meant a turning point, because he would not lose again. A streak of ten fights won It was the direct consequence of the stumble. Among his victims were names like Dan Hooker, Bobby Green or Arman Tsarukyan himself, who would give him a real fight. That first fight between the two was one of the toughest he has had in his entire career. The Russian recently commented in an interview with Daniel Cormier that He came “confident”and that in this case the result will be different.









After that impressive streak he would receive the champion Charles Oliveira, whom he submitted in the second round to become champion. After that he would have to face his first defense against Alexander Volkanovski. He came from ‘cleaning’ the featherweight division and was the pound-for-pound number one in the UFC. At that time Makhachev was second, so it was the first time that the two best in the UFC faced each other directly. The duel was one of the closest and with more level that have ever occurred within the eight walls. Finally the Russian won. His second defense was going to be a rematch against Oliveira, but he fell out of the fight shortly after it was celebrated and Volkanovski came to the rescue. In this one from Dagestan he knocked out the Australian in the first round and revalidated his belt. His last rival was another historic one, Dustin Poirier, who despite holding out until the end and making the fight difficult for Makhachev, was submitted in the fifth round.

In this UFC 311 the Russian will seek to overcome the Armenian Arman Tsarukyan and, consequently, Khabib Nurmagomedov. For this fight there will be a third observer pending, Ilia Topuria. The featherweight champion has repeatedly expressed his desire to move up a category and fight for the title. Although Makhachev is reluctant to do this, if Tsarukyan wins he would have few options left. EITHER upgrade in which the current champion is Belal Muhammad, the Russian’s partner, or defend again. The problem with defending is that there would be no one left to face. In this context the figure of Topuria would risewho, according to his interests, would have fought in April in Miami and would be free at the end of the year. However, all this is conjecture, because in this sport everything can change. There is only one reality, and that is that Islam Makhachev will have to beat Arman Tsarukyan to continue his legacy.