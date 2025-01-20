The two 18-year-old girls seriously injured in the accident at the Astún ski resort, in the Huesca Pyrenees, have already have left intensive care units where they were admitted, one in the Miguel Servet Hospital and the other in the Clinical Hospital, according to sources from the Government of Aragon.

Both remain stable and maintain a favorable evolution, which has allowed them to leave the ICUs and go to plant. In addition, the two minors who were also injured in Astún remain in the Miguel Servet and the Clínico, both on the ward, while the 67-year-old woman who had required hospitalization was discharged on Sunday afternoon.

The accident that occurred at the ski resort in the Aragonese Pyrenees on Saturday, January 18, caused a thirty affected. Ten of them were transferred to various health centers and another 20 were treated at the station itself and then discharged.

The Judicial Police of the Jaca Civil Guard Command, the General Directorate of Transport of the Government of Aragon and the ski resort itself They investigate the causes of the accident.

The Government of Aragon has confirmed that the facility had passed the relevant inspections; the ordinary one, before starting the season, which the company takes care of and sends the documentation to the corresponding department, in this case Transport and Development. The exhaustive one, which occurs every five years and in which it is dismantled “piece by piece”, the Executive has also verified that it was done in 2021.

Now it is pending that the head of the Cable Transport section goes to the winter season with the Civil Guard to inspect on site the installation and try to clarify “what happened.” In addition, the company has been in charge of another report whose results must be transmitted to the General Council of Aragon.

For its part, the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Huesca Civil Guard Command has been in charge of another investigation that will be brought to the attention of the Court of Instruction 2 of Jaca in a report once it is completed.