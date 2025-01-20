

01/20/2025



Updated at 9:55 p.m.





LaLiga has made official the schedules of the matches that make up Matchday 23 of LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025. He Sevilla FC from García Pimienta will receive the Sunday, February 9, at 9:00 p.m. hours, at FC Barcelona at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium in one of the most attractive matches of the day. The clash will be offered live on DAZN.

Before this duel, Sevilla FC receives Espanyol in Nervión next Saturday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. in a match on matchday 21, while on Saturday, February 1, it visits the Coliseum to face Getafe at 2:00 p.m. on matchday 22 .

La 23, whose schedules have just been made public, will start on Friday, February 7 from 9:00 p.m. with the match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid, and will end on Monday the 3rd from 9:00 p.m. in Son Moix with the duel RCD Mallorca – CA Osasuna.

In addition, that weekend the Madrid derby will also be played between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, which will be on Saturday the 8th at 9:00 p.m.