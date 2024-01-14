Genoa – No goals, but encouraging signs for Retegui. With Gilardino's blessing. «Mateo knew that he would have to play a dirty game. Buongiorno is an important defender and strong on man, but Mateo worked well. We are close to seeing Retegui at the start of the season”, assures the coach. And in fact the Italian-Argentine center forward fought with great intensity, had his hand in the best of the rossoblù's attacking actions and came close to the goal with a deflection of his head from a free kick from Gudmundsson. He is not yet the best Retegui, the one capable of reaching the national team. But the worst now seems to be behind us and only by playing will he be able to find his best condition again.

No goals for Pellegri either, but at Ferraris he found what he considers “his home”. At the final whistle the Northern fans called for him loudly (“Pellegri one of us”) and the attacker, from Genoa and from Genoa, crossed the entire pitch to get the applause. Not only that: he started jumping when the chant “He who doesn't jump is a Sampdoria player” started. The story is well known: last year he scored the final 2-0 goal for Sampdoria at the Ferraris, he celebrated in a provocative manner with his hands to his ears and triggered a harsh reaction from the Blucerchiati fans. Pellegri has never hidden that he is a rossoblù fan and his idea is to return to play for Genoa. The chance is there, even if the operation with Torino does not appear easy.