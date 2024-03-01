Fans of the saga from all over the world Jurassic World (or, if you are old, Jurassic Park), are you ready for the publication of the fourth chapter of the saga? If so, we have interesting rumors for you.

As reported by the site CBRwe may finally have in our hands the official title of the long-awaited fourth chapter: according to a leak, in fact, the film will be called “Jurassic City“, but it will not have a setting or style in line with the chapter “Escape from New York”.

However, we do not have any certain information regarding the cast or the plot of the film: according to some sources this new chapter will mark a new era on setbringing many new faces and saying goodbye to many old glories of the saga.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in particular, two of the most acclaimed characters of the series are not expected to return in this film (unfortunately).

We are waiting to receive new information regarding the plot of the film and, for the moment, we fantasize with the certainty that the public's expectations will be very high, especially given the great success of the previous chapter, released in 2022, which sold for over 1 billion dollars compared to spending 4 times less on production.



