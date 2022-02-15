The Turkish President was bid farewell at Presidential Airport by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials, according to what the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Erdogan arrived in the UAE, on Monday, on an official visit, during which he will participate in his country’s celebrations of its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In a statement by the Turkish presidency, issued earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish president said that “his country’s current goal is to advance bilateral relations with the UAE to higher levels in all fields.”

He continued, “The agreements signed on Monday in broad areas ranging from industry and advanced technology to transportation, and from health to agriculture, up to mutual investments, clearly demonstrated the extent of our desire to work together to achieve this goal.”“.

Erdogan noted that “the economic structure of the two countries, which complements each other, indicates that there are more opportunities than the numbers that already exist.”“.

The statement concluded by saying: “The aim of our visit is to take advantage of and implement these opportunities.”