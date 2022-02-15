Formula 1 | The driver who crashed in the final race of the F1 season got a bodyguard due to death threats: “Threats must be taken seriously”

The expulsion of Nicholas Latif played a key role in solving the championship.

Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi had to acquire a bodyguard due to the events of the last race of last season. The news agency AFP reports this.

Canadian Latif played a key role in the final race. Lewis Hamilton was already driving for a clear victory until the Latifi who drove on Williams drove to the curb and the race continued behind the safety car. Thanks to the safety car Max Verstappen got a Hamilton lead and was overtaken at the very end of this race.

After the race, Latifi began receiving death threats and other obscene messages. Because of them, he ended up getting bodyguards for safety when he visited London for a Christmas event with his girlfriend.

“It sounds crazy, but in the end, you can’t know how serious people are,” Latifi said at Williams ’F1 car unveiling on Tuesday.

Latifi said he thought at worst he would only have to run into one drunk person who has extreme opinions about the situation. That’s why he wanted to play it safe.

“Threats need to be taken seriously because you can never know what’s going on. That is an unfortunate reality in the world we live in. The death threats I received were extreme and went beyond the border. ”

Latifi says he is grateful to have received support from other stables after the final competition. Hamilton was also in contact with the Wiiliams driver, but Latifi did not disclose the content of Hamilton’s message.

The next F1 season begins with the Bahraini gp, which will be racing on March 20th.