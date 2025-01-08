The trick to clean transparent cell phone cases and other devices that turn yellow well

Over time and prolonged use, electronic device cases – especially those made of silicone – acquire an unpleasant yellowish color that is difficult to treat. Preventing this setback is almost impossible, since this type of discoloration is a natural process of the material due to oxidation and continuous exposure to heat and sunlight.

However, although gradual deterioration is inevitable, it is possible to prevent it by preventing the protectors from spoiling so easily and prolonging their useful life for as long as possible. We tell you how to clean the transparent covers of cell phones, laptops and electronic devices so that they do not yellow.

Prepare all the materials

Cleaning the transparent covers of any electronic device is not a complex process, since it can be carried out with just some materials commonly used during home cleaning. Even so, it is advisable to prepare all the necessary products before starting to make the process even easier.

The following materials will be needed:

warm water

baking soda

Mild detergent or neutral soap

Soft bristle brush or old toothbrush





How to clean transparent electronic device cases

Once all the materials are gathered, begin preparing the area where the cleaning trick will take place. To do this, fill a container with warm water and add a few drops of mild detergent or neutral soap.

Next, stir the mixture until a little foam begins to appear and place the cover in the soapy water for at least half an hour. This will loosen the material and any dirt embedded in it.

Once the time has passed, remove the cover from the water and use a soft bristle brush or an old toothbrush to scrub the dirtiest areas, such as corners or crevices. These areas are the most yellowish, since this is where the most dirt accumulates.

After that, sprinkle baking soda with the cover still wet on the most discolored areas and scrub again with the same brush as before. This product is a mild natural abrasive, so it will allow you to remove difficult stains without damaging the surface.

Next, rinse the cover again in soap and water to remove any leftover residue and dry it with kitchen paper or a microfiber cloth. Finally, place the cover in the air, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, as it could be damaged again, and remove it when there is no trace of moisture left.

If the protector is very dirty, it may be necessary to use other materials such as white cleaning vinegar or isopropyl alcohol. Regarding the first, immerse the cover in a container with equal parts water and vinegar and let it act for a quarter of an hour before starting to rub it.

Regarding the second, isopropyl alcohol is a powerful cleaner. If the cover is very dirty, moisten a microfiber cloth with the compound and rub each of its parts intensively until you achieve the desired appearance.





How to prevent yellowish stains

Yellowish stains are almost inevitable on transparent covers due to the material they are made of. However, it is possible to take measures to prevent this type of discoloration.

Avoid sun exposure whenever possible, placing the cover in cool, shady places whenever it is not being used. On the other hand, carry out cleaning as previously indicated with some regularity, when you begin to see signs of discoloration.

Sometimes, materials lose their properties over time due to continued use, changing their shape and aesthetics. If after cleaning it is not possible to completely remove the yellow color from the covers, or if you are not happy with the final result, it may be time to replace it.

Each material has unique characteristics, so other types of covers may be better suited to your tastes or needs. Each type of case will be useful in different contexts and will help your electronic devices be protected for as long as possible.