The Romanian athlete Catherine Axente She had to abandon her round of 16 match in the women’s 76kg freestyle event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, after a hard fall due to her rival’s actions.

The American Kennedy Alexis Blades He makes a move and the Romanian falls on the mat on her neck, causing alarm.

Axente, a two-time continental bronze medallist, fell headfirst and injured her neck, leaving her immobilised for a few seconds.

The athlete was quickly treated by the medical services, who fitted her with a neck brace, before she left the competition on a stretcher.

Her opponent was shocked by what happened, watching closely what happened to the Romanian.

