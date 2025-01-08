On March 26, 2025, the new novel by the writer María Dueñas will hit bookstores. ‘In case one day we return’ (Planeta) is the title of the work by the author of ‘The Time Between Seams’, which will be published simultaneously in Spain (in Spanish and Catalan), the United States and 18 Latin American countries, and will have an initial print run of half a million copies.

Set in 20th century French Algeria, Dueñas rescues the unknown history of the Spanish ‘pieds-noirs’ (black feet), emigrants and exiles who were part of the social fabric of the country in a colonial and turbulent context.

«Between the reality of a complex time and the fiction of a literary character, its pages take us to Oran, French Algeria, off the southeast coast of Spain: a colonial territory to which many Spaniards moved as emigrants or exiles» , explains the writer herself in a statement.

Dueñas also points out that with the help of its protagonist, Cecilia Belmonte, “I have been moved and I have learned, I have reconstructed a world that disappeared and I have understood some ins and outs, sometimes luminous and often murky, of the human condition.”









Through decades of struggle, tireless work, and crucial decisions, Cecilia faces the rise of colonialism and the controversial end of French Algeria, as she seeks to rebuild her life and find her place in a hostile environment.

María Dueñas has cemented her place as a prominent Spanish author, thanks to her ability to combine engaging plots with deep historical and emotional undercurrents.