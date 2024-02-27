He America club It has in Henry Martin to an invaluable element for the Liga MX and for the very essence of his team, since he is not only the captain, but also the reference in attack and already one of the best scorers in the history of the institution.
For this reason and because he has just established himself as champion with the Eaglesdue weight has not been taken because the Yucatecan soccer player is just a few months away from finishing his contract, so if he does not renew before July, The bomb will be free and in Major League Soccer (MLS) already has some candidates.
Although everything points to its renewal, as long as the link is not made official, Henry is already in a position to negotiate with any other team, so competition increases and the salary required could rise considerably, especially if offers from Est are made.United States.
In the midst of its renovation, a team from the MLS It's sounding too loud to look for Henry Martin. Is about Los Angeles Galaxythe Los Angeles team that could face the signing of the Mexican, and that just let go of Chicharito Hernandez from their ranks.
The LA Galaxy could be the main candidate to take Henry Martin this summer if you don't renew with him Americasince he could easily afford the salary of approximately 4 million dollars per year that has circulated in different media.
This renovation would make Henry one of the highest paid players in Mexico, supported by his constant presence in the Mexican team and as captain of the Eaglessince he is already one of the most experienced elements of the team.
Henry Martin He is already in the Top-10 of top scorers in the history of the Americawith 93 goals in more than 200 games, making him already an invaluable element for the fans and one of the most beloved.
