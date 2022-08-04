Between 1987 and 1997 he led the most powerful cartel in Mexico. They called him ‘The Lord of the Skies’ because of his fleet of planes that he used to move cocaine. Nephew of Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo ‘Don Neto’, founder of the Guadalajara cartel, and partner of Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, Amado Carrillo Fuentes turned drug trafficking around the world.

US authorities stated that 60 percent of the drug coming from Colombia passed through their hands.

Some texts that narrate the history of drug trafficking in Mexico report that the power of this drug lord was so strong that he had several Boeing 727 aircraft in his hangar with the capacity to transport up to six tons of narcotics, in addition to to manage to go unnoticed in the most important airports of Latin America for allegedly having bought the landing strips.

Carrillo Fuentes, at the head of the Juárez cartel, had rivals from the Gulf, Sinaloa and Tijuana cartels; however, none of them was the cause of his death 25 years ago.

For Carrillo, 49, the end did not come thanks to jail or a bullet from his enemies. On the morning of Friday, July 6, 1997, a cardiac arrest, the product of a cosmetic surgery that lasted more than eight hours, ended the life of one of the most wanted cocaine exporters on the planet.

The narco underwent an aesthetic process in order to reconfigure his face and go unnoticed by the authorities. According to the archives of the time, he presented himself at the Santa Mónica hospital in Mexico City under the name of Antonio Flores Montes.

The procedure consisted of undergoing liposuction and considerable facial modifications to change his appearance as best as possible and avoid the police siege of the DEA (United States) and the Mexican special forces.

However, a few hours after leaving the operating room, according to official reports, Carrillo collapsed and died instantly. A plane transported his body to Sinaloa and a whole conspiracy theory began on the part of forensic experts, since they stated that the body sent to the Prosecutor’s Office did not correspond to that of the capo.

Did Carrillo fake his death?

Since then it has been a mystery regarding the death of Carrillo. An intelligence officer from the National Defense Secretariat assured journalist Anabel Hernández that the corpse of the ‘Lord of the Skies’ did not correspond to the body sent to the military hospital.



On the other hand, Jorge Alfredo Andrade Bojorges commented in his book ‘The secret history of the narco: I come from Navolato’ that Several sources mentioned to him that the drug trafficker had not lost his life and that everything, apparently, was a setup.

In 1999, the year in which this writer published his work, he disappeared in circumstances that have not yet been clarified. His relatives gave him up for dead at the age of two and mentioned to the press at the time that he revealed authentic information that put his life at risk.

For five days the criminalistics team in charge of the case could not identify the identity of the body. On the sixth day, the DEA, according to the media at the time, came out to confirm that the deceased was indeed Armando Carrillo Fuentes without specifying how they reached such a verdict..

Presumed employees of Carrillo stated that there were two distinctive features of the capo: a hairy mole on his back and a scar on his buttock; however, the mortal remains that rested in the hands of the Police apparently did not have this type of characteristics.

It is still a mystery what happened. Some without any basis have even speculated that the drug trafficker received asylum in Cuba, because, according to information published in 1997 by the ‘Washington Post’, this criminal had a second family on the island. However, the official version so far indicates that he died after wanting an extreme face change.

