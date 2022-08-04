Fewer and fewer motorists wash their cars with bucket and soap. That’s a good thing, because washing yourself in the street is pure water wastage and does not contribute to a better environment. With these tips, your car will come out of the car wash spotless.

Washing a car with soapy water not only wastes water, but is also bad for the environment. For example, cleaning agents and oil from the engine can get into surface water. Some municipalities therefore have a discouragement policy and in municipalities where a separate sewage system has been installed, it is even prohibited to wash the car in the street. The fines can be up to 440 euros. You can check whether a ban applies in your place of residence by searching the municipality’s website or reading the APV.

No wonder that motorists increasingly opt for a visit to a professional washing installation. In a so-called washing box you can still get started yourself with a high-pressure sprayer and a sponge, but many motorists prefer an automatic program in a high-tech washing installation.

Shift

“We see a clear shift towards automated washing,” says Tom Huyskens of Bovag, the association of garage owners, which also represents a large group of car wash operators. “In 2008, 35 percent of consumers washed their car in a car wash, but that has now risen to almost 43 percent.”

The Netherlands currently has 1168 roll-over washing facilities, where the installation ‘rides’ over the car, 717 washing boxes where you can work yourself and 270 car washes, where the car is pulled through the installation on a kind of rails. . See also Weather The weather is colder than usual from the beginning of the week

Only the car wash and the roll-over installation are therefore automated. During the rollover, the car is stationary, and the driver usually waits outside the car for the wash to finish. Anyone who has the guts will stay behind the wheel during the washing procedure, but then you have to jump in the car just in time, before the machine comes to life.

The modern car wash is no longer bad for your car paint. © Jeffrey Groeneweg/Qphoto



experience

Ewoud Klok, chairman of the Beta, an interest group for holders of petrol stations and car washes, observes that washing is increasingly turning into an experience. “We see colorful lighting and lava-like foam falls. Washing your car is becoming an outing.”

At Blinq Carwash in Apeldoorn you experience an exciting light show during your wash and you get a cup of coffee while choosing the washing program. But it’s not just about smart marketing, operators are also innovating in the technology of their installations. For example, nowadays osmosis water is often used, which is also called stain-free water. Once dried, it leaves nothing behind on the paint.

Klok regularly sees innovations in technology: ,,In both shampoos and technology, car washes innovate. Brushes change structure, so difficult body shapes no longer have to be a problem. A good car wash also cleans a car with a particularly shaped body.” See also Government of São Paulo cancels auction of Rodoanel Norte

prices

The rates for a wash vary from a euro or 5 to almost 20 euros. There is, of course, a big demand for the consumer by which you can recognize a good car wash. According to owner Mike van Woudenberg of Blinq Carwash, you can distinguish a good car wash relatively easily: “When a car wash looks dirty and unkempt, I immediately question the quality.”

Tom Huyskens van Bovag: ,,There are certainly differences in quality, but the old saying ‘washing gives you scratches’ has long since disappeared. This is largely due to the disappearance of the nylon brushes. These are lacking in a modern car wash.”

You can wash your car in the Netherlands at more than 2000 installations. But how do you recognize the car wash that really gets your car clean, without scratches?

1. Choose a car wash that works with osmosis water. That is water that has been cleaned of dirt, minerals and bacteria by hyperfiltration. It is also called stain-free water. Once dried, it leaves nothing behind on the paint, which is different with calcareous water.

2. In a ‘real’ car wash, a less common type, the car is often pulled by a chain. In general, such a car wash washes more accurately and also offers more applications. For example, it is almost always equipped with systems that thoroughly clean the floor and the rims. Although this is often in the menu with the rollovers (the type in which the car is stationary). See also Walldorf in Baden-Württemberg: district office issues cat lockdown for bird protection

3. Avoid a car wash that looks dirty and unkempt or where the installation shows serious rust spots. Maintenance and cleaning of the installation are very important to guarantee good quality.

4. Avoid a car wash with nylon brushes. These can cause scratches, but they still occur, especially in outdated car washes. See if foam cloths and strings are used instead to remove the dirt

5. You can often choose from various washing programs. The most expensive usually includes a waxing and polishing program. It is not necessary to have this carried out with every wash. Therefore, opt for an extensive treatment only after every three simple washes.





