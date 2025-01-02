The three hiking routes that you can do in the town with the longest name in Spain

Throughout Spanish geography, several enclaves stand out for some of their unique characteristics, such as a marked history, great conservation of their heritage or for being surrounded by unique natural environments. However, a municipality located on the southern slope of the Sierra de Guadarrama, in the deepest part of the Community of Madrid, stands out for another very particular feature.

The town of Gargantilla del Lozoya and Pinilla de Buitrago, on the left bank of the Lozoya River, stands out—among all its virtues—for being the town with the longest name in Spain. Thus, this space surrounded by nature typical of the mountain range in which it is located, stands as an ideal alternative to discover the history and the environment that surrounds it through one or more hiking routes.

The history of Gargantilla del Lozoya and Pinilla de Buitrago

Gargantilla del Lozoya was founded after the town of Garganta de los Montes, by neighbors of the latter, although the reason for their exile is not clear. Some theories indicate that the exodus could have been due to the search for a nearby territory in which to be safe from some deadly epidemic or simply to avoid paying the taxes and tributes that corresponded to them in the previous town.

However, it was not until the 16th century that the town began to be settled in a stable manner, when several historical events took place in the enclave. Thus, one of the most relevant was the proclamation of Juana la “Beltraneja” as heir princess to the Throne of Castile, as well as her marriage to the Duke of Guyena, brother of Louis XI of France.

On the other hand, Pinilla de Buitrago was founded in parallel to Gargantilla del Lozoya, sharing a similar history and customs. In this way, in the 19th century—after becoming independent from the Duke of Infantado and lord of the lands of Buitrago—both towns were united to form a single municipality.

Three hiking routes with which to get to know Gargantilla del Lozoya and Pinilla de Buitrago

Located in the Sierra de Guadarrama, Gargantilla del Lozoya and Pinilla de Buitrago has a wide variety of natural environments to discover while enjoying several hiking routes.

One of the best options is circular route along the banks of the Riosequillo Reservoir, the Hermitage of Santiago and the Cañada de la Cerrada de Garay. It is a journey 8 kilometers long and lasting approximately just over 3 hours in which you will explore the large reservoir near the town.

The route begins in Pinilla de Buitrago, from where you have to head towards the Arroyo de Pinilla along a dirt track called the Cañada de la Cerrada de Garay. From there, you will have to travel along the shore of the reservoir for a large part of the route, crossing points such as the Mouth of the Arroyo del Chorro, the Bank of the reservoir, the Zarzo del Molino, the Ermita de Santiago or the Laguna Cerrada de Gascones.





In the same way, an alternative to get to know the cultural heritage of the municipality in first person is the route along the Camino de la Ermita de Santiago. This simple route of less than 3 kilometers in length begins in Plaza Constitución in Pinilla de Buitrago and ends in Plaza Carlos Ruiz in Gargantilla de Lozoya, allowing you to discover everything that both settlements have to offer.

Similar to the Riosequillo Reservoir route, to begin the tour you will have to go to the Cañada de la Cerrada de Garay, from which you will have to continue along a dirt road until you see the remains of the ancient Hermitage of Santiago.

From this point it is possible to begin to see the roofs of Gargantilla, although the imposing Cerro de la Cruz stands out above them, with an altitude of 1,514 meters. To get to the other square of the municipality, you will have to cross a bridge, a cattle ranch, and already in Gargantilla the Fuente de la Bellota. As you continue, the tour will end in the Plaza de Carlos Ruiz.





Another of the most characteristic routes around the enclave is the climb to the Cachiporrilla through the Mata de los Ladrones. This route is 14 kilometers long and lasts 7 hours, so it is recommended for somewhat experienced adventurers.

However, the effort is worth it, since the itinerary ends in the Altos de Hontanar, one of the best points to enjoy the views offered by the Community of Madrid. The route begins in a small dirt parking lot from which you will have to ascend on foot along gentle and not very steep slopes.

Thus, once you have enjoyed the views at Cerro de la Llanada, you will have to return along the same route after approximately two kilometers and then continue along another path, returning to the route near the town of Gargantilla de Lozoya, a circular route. If you wish to take this route, it is possible to find out both the exact starting point of the route and all its stops and points of interest through Wikiloc.