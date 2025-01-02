01/02/2025 at 4:28 p.m.





















Fashion is once again in mourning with the death of Rosita Missoni, co-founder of the Italian fashion house, known for its multicolored designs. Only a few days after the death of Lola Casademunt, the death of the Italian woman has been announced, at the same age, 93 years old. In 1953, Rosita and Ottavio Missoni started a knitwear workshop. Five years later, in 1958, they presented their first collection.

(News in development)