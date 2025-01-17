Technology company IBM and L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty company, announced this week a collaboration to leverage IBM’s generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology and expertise to uncover new insights into cosmetics formulation data, facilitating the use of sustainable raw materials by cosmetics firms and avoiding waste of energy and materials.

The collaboration combines L’Oréal’s unparalleled expertise in cosmetic sciences with IBM’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies for scientific discovery, to unlock a future where science and technology can inform or help prioritize solutions that are ecologically responsible. and innovative. To preserve the Earth’s natural resources, it is essential to explore renewable and sustainably sourced raw materials when developing consumer products.

“As part of our Digital Transformation Program, this collaboration will expand the speed and scale of our innovation and reformulation pipeline, with products that will always achieve higher standards of inclusion, sustainability and personalization,” states Stéphane Ortiz, Director of Innovation and L’Oréal Research & Innovation Product Development.

“This collaboration is a truly impactful application of generative AI, harnessing the power of technology and expertise for the good of the planet,” said Alessandro Curioni, IBM Fellow, Vice President of Europe and Africa, and Director of IBM Research Zurich. “At IBM, we believe in the power of personalized, purpose-built AI to help transform businesses. Using IBM’s latest artificial intelligence technology, L’Oréal will be able to extract valuable insights from its rich formula and product data to create a “custom AI model that helps you achieve your operational goals and continue creating high-quality, sustainable products.”

“This alliance between highly specialized knowledge in artificial intelligence and cosmetics seeks to revolutionize cosmetics formulation. It embodies the spirit of AI-augmented research, emphasizing sustainability and diversity,” says Guilhaume Leroy-Méline, IBM Distinguished Engineer, Business Transformation Services CTO for IBM Consulting France.

The new AI model will use a large amount of formula and component data to accelerate the multiple tasks that L’Oréal will perform, including the formulation of new products, the reformulation of existing cosmetics and the optimization of large-scale production: tools that will better equip L’Oréal’s 4,000 researchers around the world in the coming years.

Additionally, IBM Consulting will support L’Oréal in its goal to rethink and redesign the formulation discovery process. Understanding the behavior of renewable ingredients in cosmetic formulas will help L’Oréal develop more sustainable product lines with greater inclusivity and personalization for its consumers around the world.

Foundational models are a type of AI model trained on a large set of unlabeled data, capable of performing various tasks and applying information from one situation to another. These models have significantly advanced the field of natural language processing (NLP) technology in recent years, and IBM is pioneering applications of foundational models beyond language, in areas such as chemistry, time series and geospatial modalities.

IBM’s artificial intelligence technology has the potential to increase the French company’s creativity in the search for new cosmetic formulas to transform the beauty industry. L’Oréal, together with IBM’s expertise and technology, will help shape a future where innovation meets sustainability, offering products that will be as unique as the people who use them every day.