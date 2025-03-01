The vacuum robot market is constantly changing and Roborock has established itself as one of the most innovative manufacturers. Its new model, the Roborock Saros 10R, has an ultradelgated design, an advanced navigation system and practically zero maintenance thanks to its anti-remediting system.

One of the key points of Roborock Saros 10R is its size. With only 7.98 cm high, it is the most thin aspirator robot to date, and one of the shortest in the market, so it can happen under virtually any furniture. Your chassis is also lifting, allowing you to overcome obstacles up to 4 cm high and adapt to different types of soil without getting stuck. Although in the tests in a somewhat soft mat, he was stuck and could not leave. Although in their defense, virtually all vacuum robots are sank. The 4 cm are fine, but they don’t give to jump great obstacles, just some carpets.

Recognize 50% of objects

Roborock has introduced Starsight Autonomous System 2.0 technology, which combines double transmitter solid and an RGB camera to achieve more precise navigation and unprecedented obstacle detection. More detection points, with more than 21,600 sensor points and a sampling 21 times higher than traditional LDS, this system allows a three -dimensional mapping of the environment. Thanks to the RGB camera, it can recognize more than 108 types of obstacles, even objects as small as 2 cm x 2 cm. Although, in our tests, it does not do it very well, the cables yes, but the rest of the objects do not identify them correctly. We could say that it recognizes around 50% of objects.

Clearly the RGB camera gives the Saros 10R a greater capacity for recognition, but we are also putting a camera that turns home, which can result in an invasion of privacy. But it also has other “pros” that we have loved, for example, if you detect your pet, you will take a photo that you can later see in the application, or we can use the vacuum cleaner from the application with a remote control to give a “return” around the house.









Another novelty is that lateral avoidance has improved with vertibeam allows you to detect walls and lateral obstacles with greater precision, avoiding cables and other small elements at the end, the important thing is that the vacuum cleaner does not get stuck and is autonomous, and in our tests only a couple of times, one in the exercise mat and another that threw a shelf, and left it trapped.

Double anti-denied system

Equipped with two rotating mounts, an anti-dredit brush, another extensible side and a navigation system that touches science fiction, its Hyperforce suction system is just its weak point. It performs a deep cleaning in all types of surfaces, with special efficiency in carpets and hard floors, but it is not the most powerful vacuum cleaner in the high range, although its work does very well.

One of the most common problems in vacuum robots is the accumulation of hairs on brushes. Roborock has resolved this with a double anti-denied system, twelfth brush, designed to collect the hair efficiently and send it to the center of the tank, where it easily detaches, and the flexiarmiarm Riser Side Brush, a side brush with curved design that avoids the accumulation of hair and improves cleaning at the edges.

Saros 10R has several mobile systems, to adapt to different surfaces. The side brush rises and separates from the main body, to clean the corners and edges, the main one does to avoid wear, just like the mopa not to wet the carpets, along with the chassis.

The multifunctional dock, which by the way, has a design that we loved, does what others of the brand. Automatic emptying of the dirt, cleaning and drying of the mops, water recharge, and emptying of dirty water. The novelty we have found is the soap deposit that is administering automatically, but that has to be adequate for vacuum cleaners.

The Roborock Saros 10R is controlled through the Roborock application, which allows to manage maps, schedule cleaning and adjust the suction power. In addition, it has privacy and data protection certifications, something important on a device with an RGB camera.

The Roborock Saros 10R is, right now, our favorite aspirated robot of the brand, the most advanced we have tried so far. It may be somewhat expensive, but its only maintenance is that of empty and fill the water of the deposits, and next to the good result of its cleaning, it is worth what it costs.