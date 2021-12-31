Retirees and pensioners of the Federal Executive Branch who did not take the life test between January 2020 and September 2021 have until today (31) to take the life test and not have their benefits suspended. The requirement also applies to political amnesties.

Traditionally, proof of life can be provided by the beneficiary attending a bank branch where they receive the payment, bearing a photo identification document. As bank branches are closed to the public on the last day of the year, it will only be possible to do the process digitally.

The digital proof of life is available to citizens with biometrics registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) or at the National Traffic Department (Denatran). Just install the app Gov.Br on the cell phone and validate the registration through facial recognition.

Providing proof of life proof and monitoring the situation can be done through another application, the SouGov.br, developed exclusively for active employees, retirees and pensioners of the Federal Public Administration. This app also sends notifications to remind the inactive public server about the deadline to perform the procedure.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the life test for inactive employees and political amnesty was suspended between January 2020 and September 2021. The procedure was again required from October this year, for those born in November and in December.

Retired civil servants and pensioners born from January to October have until the last day of the year to regularize their situation. Those who were born in November and December and are late can also take the test of life until today.

INSS

For private sector retirees and pensioners, who receive proof of life from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), which was also suspended during the covid-19 pandemic, it will only become mandatory again in January 2022. According to the INSS, around 3.3 million people may have their benefit suspended if they do not regularize the situation in the next year.

For private sector policyholders, the proof of life can be performed at INSS branches, at the bank branch where the policyholder receives his payment or through the application my INSS. As in the case of public servants, proof of digital life also requires the registration of facial biometrics registered in the Denatran or Superior Electoral Court (TSE) systems.

Persons over 80 years of age or with limited mobility can request proof of life at the insured person’s home. In this case, it is necessary to schedule a time through the 135 center or the app my INSS.

