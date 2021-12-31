Movies Here are the 20 most watched films in Finland this year, only one reached the readings before the corona pandemic

007 No Time to Die is the most watched movie in cinemas this year. Of the domestic films, Class Audience 3 – Single Cruise attracted the most viewers.

Second punished by a corona pandemic The film year is coming to an end.

In 2021, a total of less than 3.5 million tickets were sold for films. That is 11 percent less than last year.

The difference in time before the corona is much sharper. For example, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, more than 8 million tickets have been sold each year.

“Audience numbers are 50 to 60 percent of a normal year. This means significant financial problems, ”says the CEO of the Film Chamber Tero Koistinen says on the phone.

Of the year The most watched film in Finland in 2021 is 007 No Time to Die. The latest Bond film raged at a staggering audience where the impact of the pandemic hardly seems to be visible. The last day of September to premiere Daniel Craigin more than 621,000 tickets were sold for the starring action film.

Koistinen says that the film is one of the best-selling Bonds in Finland. However, it did not surpass its predecessor 007 Spectral, for which about 700,000 tickets were sold.

Bond films have always been very popular in Finland. According to Koistinen, the films have a long tradition and they also attract an audience that often leaves home.

“One audience that is often missing from many films is adult men. In Bonds, these gentlemen are at the forefront and bring their offspring to watch as well, ”he says.

007 No Time to Die is the Fifth Bond film starring Daniel Craig as a secret agent.

007 No Time to Day the difference in viewership to other top films this year is large. Second most watched, Denis Villeneuven expected science film Dune gathered about 172,000 viewers.

Helsingin Sanomat estimates the latest Bond rivet commendable four stars, Dune full five and the title of “masterpiece”.

Third, reached the premiere in July Class Meeting 3 – Single Cruise. Renny Harlin At the same time, this comedy film is the most watched Finnish film of the year. The film, which attracted about 166,000 viewers, received Helsingin Sanomat crush rating and only one star.

According to Koistinen, reviews have a lot of significance for some of the films, while for some not at all.

“The audience may be not reading the criticism or reading it as if to reinforce their own belief that the elite is wrong.”

The third part of the classroom films is directed by Renny Harlin. The film is on a cruise.

The fourth most-watched film has only reached its premiere on December 15th Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fifth place can be found Juho Kuosmasen directed and competing for an Oscar Cabin No. 6.

The rest of the top twenty films can be read at the end of this story.

Koistinen is pleased with the domestic representation of the most watched films. The number of viewers of domestic films is 25 percent of all this year.

“It’s pretty hard. This is thanks to October and November, ”says Koistinen.

That was when both Cabin No. 6 and the film Syke premiered: Emergency. In total, they gathered well over 200,000 viewers.

In total, domestic films collected about 850,000 this year. There is no reason to celebrate, on the other hand.

“Since the 1990s, there have been no such weak figures,” Koistinen says.

Thus, the percentage of domestic films out of all watched is good, but the number of visitors is not. At its best, Finnish films have reached more than 2 million viewers a year, Koistinen says.

Cabin No. 6 is included in Finland’s nomination for the Oscar for a non-English-language film. The final list of Oscar nominees will be announced in February. Seidi Haarla plays the lead role in the film.

The premiere of many films has had to be postponed several times due to the corona pandemic. Especially for Hollywood movies, rubbing has also come from streaming services.

Due to strict restrictions, the film could be made available for streaming quickly after the premiere. This, of course, affects the number of viewers of the movie in the cinema. However, Koistinen says that the situation now seems to be normalizing.

Finland the low viewership of cinemas is clearly due to interest rate constraints. Earlier this year, cinemas had strict restrictions in much of the country until the summer.

Now theaters are completely closed in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Northern Ostrobothnia, Satakunta and Pirkanmaa. Elsewhere, there are restrictions on the number of people for 10, 20 or 50 people.

In the autumn, when the corona situation was good and there were hardly any restrictions, tickets were sold as before. The number of viewers in October this year is up to the fourth best month in five years.

“October was very important for the whole industry. It confirmed that there is no worry when there is a situation where there are no restrictions. People still go to the movies, a lot of interesting movies are made, ”says Koistinen.

Top 20 Most Viewed Movies Nationwide

1. 007 No Time to Die

2. The dune

3. Class Meeting 3 – Single Cruise

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home

5. Cabin No. 6

6. Heartbeat Movie: Emergency

7. Group Hau movie

8. Fast & Furious 9

9. Father

10. Pertsa and Kilu

11. The Boss Baby: Family Business

12. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

13. Black Widow

14. Peruna

15. Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

16. Omerta 6/12

17. Sorjonen: Mural Assassinations

18. Croods: A New Age

19. The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission

20. Eternals