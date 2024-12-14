Larry Mullen Jr has been the drummer of the legendary Irish band U2 since the group’s beginnings. But now, the 63-year-old musician He is not in good health.

As reported this Friday by the Mirrorto Mullen He has been diagnosed with dyscalculiaa learning disorder that can affect a person’s ability to count, add, or use mathematical skills.

Although it is usually related to dyslexia, This rare condition can appear at any time in the patient’s life, from childhood to old age.

In addition to the numbers, it has also affected Larry Mullen’s ability to count bars in music, and he says it is this that has sometimes left him looking “pained” on stage when playing with the rest of the band, complete with Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton.

Speaking for the first time about his newly diagnosed condition, he compared his difficulties playing music to “climb Everest”, but he still manages to outdo it on stage.

Larry Mullen said: “I always knew there was something wrong with the way I handled numbers. I have trouble with numbers and recently realized that I have dyscalculia, which It is a subversion of dyslexia. That’s why I can’t count or add.”

“When people see me play, sometimes they say: ‘You look sore.’ because I’m trying to count the bars. I had to find ways to do it, and counting bars is like climbing Everest,” he says.

Despite his condition, Larry Mullen Jr has no plans to slow down. U2 is currently writing new material and They hope to go on tour again in 2026.