The first gigafactory of battery cells for electric cars to be built in Spain, which promotes the Volkswagen group in Sagunto through its subsidiary PowerCoadvances in its foundation work and installation of pillars. Some works that They are already employing 180 workersas reported by the German company.

PowerCo intends to increase the volume of works based on these first tasks to exceed a thousand workers in the construction of the Valencian factory from mid-2025, as revealed by the multinational. The start-up of the installation will mean an investment of more than 3,000 million euros and according to the company’s estimates, once 100% operational, it will employ 3,000 people.

So, the Volkswagen group has already begun the installation work of the first prefabricated concrete structures on the land of Parc Sagunt II where the gigafactory will be located on one million square meters. To do this, it will have more than 300 prefabricated pillars in Buñol and Zaragoza and 12 million tons of steel will form the backbone of the gigafactory. A basic structure for industrial buildings, which will reach a maximum height of between 24 and 36 meters.

As published elEconomista.esthe automotive group has awarded the contracting of the prefabricated concrete material that it will use to erect the modular structures of its buildings to two companies. This is Precona subsidiary of Cementos Molins with a factory in the Valencian town of Buñoland Tecnycontawhose factory is located in Saragossa and belongs to the European giant Consolis.

The work will be carried out over the next six months and will focus on the installation and erection of the beams and pillars of the first battery cell production block, as well as the energy systems and refrigeration center that will provide service to it. These buildings will have up to 300 prefabricated concrete pillars, with heights ranging between 18 and 24 meters. Each of them is capable of supporting more than 70 tons. The first block of the gigafactory It includes five buildings as well as other attached logistics warehouses and a central office building.

The next phases

It is expected that the volume of employment exceed 1,000 workers by mid-2025once the work progresses and the second manufacturing block, the logistics buildings and the roofs and facades of all of them begin to be erected simultaneously.

So far, PowerCo has completed the water channeling and drainage work, as well as the latest infrastructure actions to focus its efforts on the deep foundations of the main buildings of the production lines.

The construction of the gigafactory is planned sequentiallywhich will allow different phases of work to overlap at the same time with the aim of the first production lines starting to operate in 2026. Therefore, while progress is made with the deep foundations, the construction teams are also introducing the concrete pillars .

PowerCo has already awarded the content and has ordered machinery and equipment of cell production lines. If the secrecy regarding what concerns the brick is high, in the case of the key technology to allow savings of 30% in costs and 50% in time for launches it reaches the level of top secret.