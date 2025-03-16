Dozens of Verdiblancos followers showed their recognition to the players as soon as they arrive in Seville after the spectacular comeback in Leganés



Madness in Betisamong its people, which begins to feel that something important can be achieved in this final season. After the spectacular comeback in Leganés (2-3)dozens of greeniblancos fans have come to the Luis del Sol Sports City To await the arrival of the players.

Once the trip has completed the Betic Expedition and has been addressed to the facilities of the Bermejales, the followers have received the players very hot, with songs and flares, recognizing their enormous effort to turn around the score of Butarque and encouraging them already with a view to the derby against Sevilla on the next day 30.

Pellegrini’s men linked their fifth consecutive victory in LaLiga on Sunday by overcoming Leganés in their field a 2-0 against. The pepineros promised them very happy with the two goals of Dani Raba before the break, but Betis activated after the resumption of his dummy mode and turned the scoreboard thanks to the goals of Isco, penalty, Bakambu and Cucho Hernández, who premiered as a scorer with the Verdiblanca shirt (2-3).

Betis has put the direct and, beyond the illusion at the conference, wants to fight for the Champions in LaLiga. The break comes at the sweetest moment.