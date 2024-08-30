Endless love: how many episodes, duration and when the Turkish series ends

How many episodes are planned for Endless Love, the Turkish series broadcast on Canale 5? Appointment every day from Monday to Friday at 2.10 pm. Given the great success, the flagship Mediaset network has decided to broadcast it also in prime time, Friday 30 August 2024, with the end of the first season and the first episode of the second.

The series consists of 74 episodes in total divided into two seasons. Mediaset has broken up the original episodes, which on average last between 120 and 150 minutes, into 20-25 minute episodes broadcast every day in the afternoon and on Fridays in the late evening. In 2017 Endless Love won the award for best soap opera at the International Emmy Awards. Appointment therefore every day from Monday to Friday afternoon and Friday evening, August 30, at 9.20 pm. It is therefore a special episode, which coincides with the end of the first season and the beginning of the second. It cannot be ruled out that if the ratings are good, they may decide to focus on new appointments always in prime time on Canale 5.

Duration

But how long is each episode of Endless Love? In prime time, two episodes are broadcast per evening. It starts on Canale 5 at 9:20 pm and ends around 11:30 pm, so two hours including advertising. You can catch up on all the episodes in streaming or on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

Plot

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Endless Love, but what is the plot? The protagonists of the drama “Endless Love” are Nihan and Kemal. The latter, of humble origins, one day meets the wealthy Nihan on the bus. A tender feeling immediately arises between the two and, after dating, they swear eternal love, Endless Loveprecisely. However, Nihan’s mother, to save the family from bankruptcy, forces her daughter into an arranged marriage with the rich Emir Kozcuoglu. Kemal and Nihan will meet again only after five long years. The two will meet again in Istanbul, the city where they both live, on several occasions. In the first episode, the young man, from a modest family, will have the opportunity to assert himself in the eyes of the girl by saving her from drowning. However, their mutual interest is matched by the first obstacles. Kemal and Nihan find themselves more adults, with the former, having become an engineer, called to work on a project for Emir’s company. Obviously, the feelings between the two have remained intact. A relationship that will be able to give life to a love triangle that is at the center of a story made of plots, intrigues and secrets that emerge from a past that constantly threatens to compromise the present. After all, Kemal’s dearest friend, Leyla, hides a secret that has to do with Nihan’s family.