In an interview with London Magazine, Nada Al-Ahdal, a 21-year-old Yemeni activist, told her story of fighting against child marriage, a scourge that affects more than 12 million girls around the world.

Nada Al-Ahdal’s story is a testimony full of determination. At just 11 years old, he ran away from home when they told him he was going to get married in just three days. and along with the news, they gave him a wedding ring.

Due to a video in which she disapproves of forced child marriage, her story spread to the point of going viral.

She is currently taking refuge in London. Nada is studying to be a lawyer specializing in international law and is also the leader of a foundation that is dedicated to combating gender segregation and with this prevent girls in her native Yemen and in the world from having the same fate that she rejected in her childhood.

Child marriage due to the number of girls affected, 12 million to be exact, It is equivalent to a girl being forcibly married every twelve seconds.

Nada Al-Ahdal, with hard work, became the face of the charity program “Do Good”, whichIts objective and goal is to improve people’s lives and highlight the progress of women in the world.

This charitable project is attracting the attention of organizations around the world as well as leaders of companies that have a long history.

The above helped “Unlock Her Future” develop. It is a program that gives awards to women who are undertaking projects that have an impact on society.

In this year, winners from the Middle East and North Africa will be eligible to receive $100,000 each and also training and mentoring help so that their projects have greater scope.

