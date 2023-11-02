Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

According to a report, the Left Party does not want to keep Sahra Wagenknecht and the other nine group members who have left the party in the Bundestag group. © IMAGO/Emmanuele Contini

Sahra Wagenknecht wants to found a new party in January and therefore left the Left. She initially wanted to stay in the group – they are now discussing her fate.

Berlin – Sahra Wagenknecht is causing turmoil in the German political landscape. She recently announced her departure from the Left and the Establishing your own alliance. Wagenknecht and the other nine group members who left the party actually wanted to initially remain in the Bundestag faction. But the left-wing faction could now put a stop to this plan. Discussions are currently underway about how to deal with the Wagenknecht Group, according to faction circles.

The Left Party discusses Umang with the Wagenknecht Group

The left-wing faction is apparently currently discussing the fate of Sahra Wagenknecht and the other group members who have left. According to a report by the Editorial network Germany from Thursday, which referred to faction circles. “With the best will in the world, I cannot imagine that we would accept people who are so divisive back into the parliamentary group so that they can then leave the parliamentary group again with a big bang in January,” said former party leader Bernd Riexinger to the portal.

The Left Party’s rules of procedure stipulate that those who have left must submit an application to remain in the group. The group confirmed that the applications had been received, according to the AFP news agency. But no decision has yet been made about how to deal with the Wagenknecht Group, a parliamentary group spokesman told AFP on Thursday. Further consultation will continue. faction leader Dietmar Bartsch had emphasized that they would “decide confidently and calmly”. The vote should possibly take place at one of the following group meetings on November 7th or 14th, he said RND-Report further. The apostates are asked to stay away from the group meetings.

Sahra Wagenknecht founded her own alliance – and would get 14 percent straight away

Wagenknecht presented the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW)” last week. According to her own statements, she wants to found a new party in January, and the BSW association will initially collect donations for this purpose. If there were a federal election next Sunday, the newly founded alliance would get 14 percent straight away, according to an Insa survey for the Picture on Sunday resulted.

However, opinion polls are always snapshots. Overall, experts are observing declining party loyalty in Germany and increasingly short-term voting decisions, which makes it increasingly difficult to correctly predict the outcome of elections. In addition, the information in such surveys is sometimes influenced by social desirability (bme with AFP).