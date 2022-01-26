Analysts pointed out that crude prices rose despite a fall in stock markets and the possibility of an increase in interest rates from the US Federal Reserve this week.

Brent crude contracts, the global standard, ended the trading session up $1.93, or 2.2 percent, to settle at $88.20 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude contracts jumped $2.29, or 2.8 percent, to settle at $85.60 a barrel.

Crude prices were also supported by a drop in US oil stocks, with stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub falling to their lowest level this time of year since 2012.

Market sources said, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute, that stocks of both crude oil and distillates in the United States fell last week, while gasoline stocks rose..

According to the sources, data from the Petroleum Institute showed that US crude stocks fell by 872,000 barrels during the week ending January 21.

Gasoline stocks increased by 2.4 million barrels, while distillate stocks decreased by 2.2 million barrels.