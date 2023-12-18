Do you think a GLC 63 AMG is a bit overkill? Then this Brabus B30 is the car you need.

If you want a fast GLC you can go for the GLC 63 AMG, but that takes the fun out of it a bit. Just like the new C 63, it no longer has a big V8, but a four-cylinder engine. It's faster than ever, but do you really need 680 hp in a Mercedes GLC…?

The answer is of course no, so you can also opt for a more modest alternative. A Brabus B30. This is just a simple GLC 300, but tickled by the well-known tuner from Bottrop.

Where a GLC 300 is good for 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque as standard, with the Brabus B30 you have 300 hp and 450 Nm at your disposal. We have heard these figures before, because Brabus also supplies this module for the C 300. Like colleague @willeme already noted at the time, with this upgrade you have a nice and smooth car, without immediately having sky-high consumption.

You can of course choose to just give the engine a little more oomph, but Brabus also supplies a matching look. This consists of carbon attachments for the front and rear bumper and a carbon spoiler. You can also choose from a wide range of Brabus rims, such as the Monoblock Zs shown.

You can also grab the interior, with illuminated Brabus logos on the sills, Brabus pedals and Brabus floor mats. This way you can also show your passengers that you are not driving an ordinary GLC, but a Brabus B30.

Really modest people only choose the power module, but the total package is also quite subtle. At least more subtle than the AMG. And it's also cheaper. If you go for the whole shebang, you will pay €13,940.95 in Germany. Is the power upgrade alone enough? Then you are ready for €2,368.10.

