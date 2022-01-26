The name is a trait that parents are usually in charge of choosing for their children and that will mark them for life. A name may be given by family history and the people who used it before since, sometimes, it is something that is inherited and passed from parents to children or from grandparents to grandchildren. But, other times, it is something more random and it is the taste of the parents that determines what the children will be called. However, at present, it is possible to change the name in the Civil Registry, but it is not common.

Although the proper name is a unique feature that serves to identify each human being, there are many people around the world who share the same name. This data, which we have once asked ourselves, can be answered through the National Institute of Statistics.

In the

INE website, there are databases updated until January 1, 2020, in which the name of the residents can be searched. To do this, the name is written, the sex is selected and it can be consulted by province, decade of birth or country of nationality. A way to find out how the use of a name changes throughout history, from before the 1930s to the present.

In addition to name searches, the website offers a list of the most frequent names in each province, in each decade or the ten most frequent names of the most representative nationalities. In this search engine, you can also find information about surnames, since you can also search for the frequency by province of residence, birth and nationality.

When performing a search, the website will show a map of the territory of Spain with a color legend showing the frequency of the name in each province. In this way, you can see the number of people who share a name and their average age.