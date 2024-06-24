Red clash

The day-after of the Spanish GP at Ferrari focused above all on access comparison – on the track and in front of the microphones – which he opposed Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque he didn’t like the hard overtaking he suffered at the start of the race by his boxing partner, who according to him prevented him from completing the comeback on George Russell for fourth place. On the other hand, the idol of the Barcelona public showed annoyance with the ‘complaints’ from the Monegasquereplying with a biting “I couldn’t keep up with him my whole life“.

Spanish solidarity

In Spain, of course, the media wasted no time in rallying behind their compatriot, defending the #55’s line of conduct and above all turning the accusation of not keeping to the established plans and team orders on Leclerc. As an example to support this, the newspaper Brand cited the Last year’s Italian Grand Prix, when the Monegasque tried – without success – to snatch the podium from his teammate.

The Monza 2023 ‘case’

“‘The time wasn’t right to fight. Maybe he shouldn’t have done that action with me’. These are two statements that Leclerc could also apply to himself when the situation is the opposite and he is the one attacking his teammate – we read in the article signed by my colleague Pol Hermoso – because it is true that Maranello has a very precise policy and often does not let its drivers fight if there is a risk of losing precious points, but today (yesterday, ed.) it was not like that”.

“Effectively – is still written in Spain’s main sports newspaper – past history does not help Charles, given that he put a podium at Monza in 2023 at risk when he was about to send Sainz out of the race in front of him and many times he did not obey the orders imposed on him in the Italian team”. The context around the couple seems increasingly ‘hot’ and the separation announced at the end of the year – to make room for Lewis Hamilton – could push both to take a few more stones out of your shoes in the next GPsboth on the track and in the press.