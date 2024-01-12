





34:05 Members of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces patrol the streets of Quito as part of a civil security operation, on January 10, 2024. © STRINGER / AFP

In an unprecedented response to the growing wave of violence in Ecuador, President Daniel Novoa declared a state of emergency and later stated that the country is immersed in an “internal armed conflict.” The current situation is a grim contrast to the peace that characterized the country just a few years ago. To understand how this critical point was reached, in this edition of El Debate we analyze the triggers and events that have marked the escalation of violence.