In an unprecedented response to the growing wave of violence in Ecuador, President Daniel Novoa declared a state of emergency and later stated that the country is immersed in an “internal armed conflict.” The current situation is a grim contrast to the peace that characterized the country just a few years ago. To understand how this critical point was reached, in this edition of El Debate we analyze the triggers and events that have marked the escalation of violence.
