The Spanish information services interviewed the imam of Ripoll on up to six occasions, Abdelbaki is Sattyto obtain information about jihadist environments between 2012 and 2014, while he was in Castellón prison and before he went to live in Ripoll, but They ended up discarding him as a collaborator because they did not trust their information.

Furthermore, they did not detect that it was a risk between 2014 and 2015, during the increase in jihadist activity in Europe, the CNI focused efforts on other individuals. This is revealed by documents declassified by the Spanish government and according to the former director of the center also said Félix Sanz Roldán in the official secrets commission of Congress.

The CNI had defined him as “a rather intelligent and distrustful individual” who “tries to play with his knowledge.” “Another important aspect to consider is that it would be interesting to completely empty your knowledge, question that was raised from the first interviewbut given the subject’s personality, he tries to avoid it,” they point out in the document written after their second meeting with him.

The CNI agents who spoke with him saw him from the first moment as a “very opaque person” who barely showed “interest in anything” and he seemed “very distrustful.” Furthermore, a graphopsychological analysis from May 2, 2014 has been declassified, in which the CNI concludes that Es Satty has “high intelligence” and “very good memory” and is a person “prone to insincerity, excessive tactics and deliberations contaminated by superficial ideas.”

Puigdemont accuses the Government of not acting

The former president of the Generalitat and leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, has reacted quickly after the publication of the reports, ensuring that the secret services of the State “knew perfectly” to the imam and had “deals” with him.

In a message on mastermind of the attacks of Barcelona and Cambrils in August 2017, a month and a half before the independence referendum in Catalonia, had dealings with the Spanish secret services” and that these “knew him perfectly”. Furthermore, he added that “under the carpet of secrets, the State hides a lot of shit.”

He has also denounced that the Government “has indecently infiltrated the independence movement“and has spied without authorization on leaders and families, referring to the Girona case, while “against Islamist terrorism they did not take any of these measures.” “The ‘unity of the homeland’ is more important than people’s lives . Miserables“, he concluded.