Those who sold the car and rented out the apartment to the Crocus terrorists knew about their plans

The four defendants who sold the car and rented out the apartment to the Crocus City Hall terrorists are charged with complicity. This is reported by TASS with reference to the source.

According to him, the men knew about their intentions to carry out a terrorist attack. In addition, Aminchon, Dilovar, Isroil Islomov and Alisher Kasimov contributed to the preparation of the terrorist attack.

On March 26, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow arrested Kasimov as the eighth defendant in the Crocus terrorist attack case. According to investigators, Kasimov rented out the apartment to Shamsutdin Fariduni, one of the terrorists. The Kasimov family knew nothing about the purchase of a second apartment or about the mortgage. The accused himself claims that he was unaware of the impending terrorist attack and the plans of the tenants.

The brothers Aminchon and Dilovar, as well as their father Isroil, are accused under paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Article 205 (“Terrorist attack as part of an organized group that resulted in the death of a person”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. All three provided assistance to the terrorists with communications and logistics. Dilovar Islomov is the last owner of the Renault car in which the terrorists were driving. He owned the car for 2.5 years, after which he sold it.