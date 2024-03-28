Rumors about Kate Middleton's treatment: “Three weeks of chemo”

After revealing that she has cancer and has started chemotherapy, the rumors about Kate Middleton's health do not stop.

“I'm doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, in my body and in my spirit” the Princess of Wales declared in the video in which she revealed her state of health.

According to what was leaked, the oncologist treating Kate established “six modules of three weeks of treatment, punctuated by blood tests”.

The princess would not go to hospital for treatment but a nurse would visit Adelaide Cottage every day.

Obviously it is not known which of the side effects that these treatments cause, from hair loss and weight loss to the risk of infections, may concern Kate since, moreover, they “vary from patient to patient”, as we read in the press.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla spoke about her sister-in-law for the first time, stating: “How is Catherine? She is thrilled by all the kind wishes and expressions of support.”