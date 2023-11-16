With 179 votes in favor, 171 against and no abstentions, Pedro Sánchez was elected this November 16 as leader of the next legislature. The re-elected president obtained three more votes than necessary to achieve an absolute majority in the first session scheduled for voting. Sánchez renews his functions after reaching an amnesty agreement with the Catalan independentists who finally gave their crucial votes in favor of the PSOE leader, after the inconclusive elections of July 23 and the failed investiture attempt of the opposition Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

“I declare that the confidence of the Congress of Deputies has been granted to Mr. Pedro Sánchez Peréz-Castejon, which I will communicate to His Majesty the King, for the purposes of his appointment as President of the Government,” confirmed the president of the Chamber, Francina Armengol, in amidst applause from various political groups.

Sánchez, who has governed since 2018, won the first vote for his new investiture after negotiations with a handful of political parties from Catalonia, the Basque Country, Galicia and the Canary Islands, to which he has granted concessions in exchange for their support in the vote.

“In the name of Sumar and on behalf of the Government of Spain we are going to serve our country and continue gaining rights, thanks to all the people who have made it possible on July 23 and now we are going to fulfill our mandate, defend our country and continue gaining rights,” said Yolanda Díaz, leader of the left-wing Sumar movement, one of the first to react to the result and who is credited with part of Sánchez’s re-election, since it was she who led the negotiations in Brussels with the former president. of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, and other representatives of Junts per Catalunya.

I want to address all the groups that will give me their support today to renew as president and form a new coalition government. To the 179 deputies who have committed their vote and who represent more than 12.6 million citizens who on July 23…



The leader of the PSOE, who minutes before returned to address the Chamber in a speech, will have four more years to govern the country, but a legislature full of complications is expected, after reaching an amnesty agreement for the independentists prosecuted by the secessionist process. of Catalonia. A pact strongly rejected by the opposition Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox, which promoted protests against the agreement throughout the nation.

Junts per Catalunya has already warned that this is an agreement for the investiture, not for the legislature, so its support for Sánchez will be renewed, or not, month by month, depending on how the political scene moves.

