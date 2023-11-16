His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said, “I learned from the school of Mohammed bin Rashid that tolerance is the language of the powerful, the bridge of civilizations, and the secret of rapprochement between peoples, and that consolidating coexistence rebuilds nations, builds people, and enhances peace in the world.” .

His Highness added through his account on the “X” platform: I learned from His Highness that what distinguishes our society is the belief in the values ​​of coexistence and the rejection of division and fanaticism, and that by spreading tolerance we have become the first destination for people and the most important ally of humanity.