The situation in Taiwan | China seems to be preparing for an attack, says Taiwan’s foreign minister

According to Joseph Wu, China’s leaders will think twice before using force against Taiwan. Despite this, according to the foreign minister, the island must prepare for a Chinese attack.

China seems to be preparing to attack Taiwan, commented Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu Chinese Easter military exercises for the American CNN channel.

China began three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday. President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei the same day from his trip to the United States and Central America.

Foreign Minister Wu gave an interview to CNN in which he condemned China’s military exercises and assessed China’s threat to Taiwan.

“Look at the military exercises and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to prepare to start a war against Taiwan,” Wu said.

“The Taiwan government considers China’s military threat as something we cannot accept and condemn.”

China’s the military exercises have been seen as a protest against the visit of the president of Taiwan to the United States. In August of last year, China similarly launched large-scale military exercises around Taiwan after then-US President Nancy Pelosi had visited the island.

At the time, China launched missiles over Taiwan as part of an exercise.

In August 2022, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense accused China of simulating an attack on its main island, and experts estimated that China was practicing a blockade of Taiwan. The exercises were seen as offering clues about the plans of an increasingly bold China.

Read more: China seemed to practice a blockade of Taiwan, which it did not dare to do before – Researcher: A quick and surprising takeover of Taiwan is impossible for China

CNN’s in an interview, Foreign Minister Wu expressed his confidence in Taiwan’s preparedness.

The minister was asked whether Taiwan has any idea of ​​the timing of possible military action by China, given that US intelligence agencies are assessing the Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered his army to be ready by 2027.

“Chinese leaders will think twice before deciding to use force against Taiwan,” Wu said. “Whether it’s 2025 or 2027, Taiwan simply needs to prepare.”