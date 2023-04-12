The abduction of a nine-month-old baby from the hands of her 13-year-old mother It keeps Costa Rican society and the authorities in shock in an intense search that has not yielded results, but that did lead to the arrest of the adolescent’s stepfather.

Since the abduction of the minor last Sunday, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) and the Public Force have been searching farms and fields in the province of Cartago (center), without the baby having been located so far.

According to the family version, the mother was on a street selling numbers for a raffle, when a man took the baby from her arms and fled to some fields in the Cervantes area, Cartago province.

The OIJ arrested a 34-year-old suspect named Cassasola on Monday, who is the stepfather of the 13-year-old teenager. This Tuesday a court ordered 6 months of preventive detention against the man.

This man is also being investigated for rape of the adolescent and a DNA test is pending to determine if he is the father of the kidnapped baby.

The director of the OIJ, Randall Zúñiga, said that the main hypothesis is that Cassasola kidnapped the baby to avoid the paternity test and “evade justice.”

“He has an appointment to determine the paternity test, it is one of the hypotheses that we handle as a motive for the kidnapping of the minor. The test will always be carried out regardless of whether we have the baby,” said Zúñiga.

The director of the OIJ indicated that the girl’s mother is a victim of rape and gender violence.

The Minister for Children and Adolescents, Gloriana López, affirmed that she is reviewing whether public institutions and the State in general gave a comprehensive response and took protection measures for both minors, and called to stop normalizing violence sexual and improper relationships.

“The entire country is shocked by the disappearance of the 9-month-old girl, the daughter of a 13-year-old teenager, who is also a girl. Two victims, one of kidnapping and the other of rape,” said López.

The minister urged society to move from astonishment at this case to action to protect minors in the country.

“No more normalization of rape, improper relationships, teenage pregnancy and other forms of abuse. Sexual violence is not normal, it must be reported and minors who are victims must be protected,” he asserted.

The minister regretted that “these girls did not have a protective environment in their family, in their community or in their close groups” and that “on the contrary, they were exposed to carelessness and extreme negligence.”

