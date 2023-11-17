A strong earthquake shook this Friday morning Philippines. The movement was recorded by the United States Geological Survey.

As it became known through social networks. He earthquake It left several structural damages and a tsunami warning was ruled out. For now, it is not known if there were fatalities.

(You can read: Video: the serious fire in a mining company building in China that leaves 26 dead).

The earthquake occurred south of the town of Burias, with about 4,000 inhabitants, it had a magnitude 6.7 and hypocenter was located 77 kilometers deep.

Due to the short depth and high magnitude, there is concern about the possibility of a tsunami. It is even said on the networks that the sea receded a little after the movement and there were moderate waves on the coast.

However, The authorities indicated that any Tsunam alert is ruled outi, but people were asked to be on the lookout for another aftershock.

Several have gone viral on networks videos in which terror is the protagonist. People running, things falling from the ceiling and a strong shaking is what the earthquake left.

(Also: China speaks out on the consequences of Taiwan’s quest for independence.)

Strong earthquake in the Philippines.

Images of the earthquake

Several videos in which terror is the protagonist have gone viral on networks. People running, things falling from the ceiling and a strong shaking is what the earthquake left.

In fact, A crane of a building under construction collapsed with the movement.

A construction site was hit by a disaster in the city of Davao, after the earthquake that devastated the Philippines 🇵🇭 📹SunStar Davao pic.twitter.com/jVhRNM2VWo — Alerta Mundo (@AlertaMundo_) November 17, 2023

(You may be interested in: Video: dozens of fireworks explode inside a movie theater in India).

It is important to remember that The Philippines sits on the so-called Ring of Fire of the Pacific, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of them moderate.

How to act during an earthquake?



From the Red Cross of Bogotá they share some recommendations during and after an earthquake.

Before making hasty decisions, it is recommended to breathe and stay calm. If you are inside an earthquake-resistant building, the ideal is to crouch down and find a safe position, under heavy furniture or against a wall.

To protect the most vulnerable areas of the body, it is recommended to protect the neck and head with your arms, then bend down with your head as close to your knees as possible and maintain a fetal position.

How to activate the seismic alarm?



This is the step by step to activate the seismic alarm option manually on your cell phone.

Go to ‘Settings’. Look for the ‘Security and Emergency’ option. Once inside, choose the ‘Earthquake Alerts’ tab Activate the notification bell.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

In video: at least 36 dead after bus falls into a ravine in an accident in Kashmir

China prepares for winter season with increase in flu and decrease in covid

China moves towards Silk Road 2.0