He Everton has been sanctioned with the loss of ten points for breaking the financial and sustainability rules of the Premier League.

The club of Liverpool was accused by the Premier League of economic irregularities during the 2021-2022 season, for which an independent commission investigated it, from last March, until a trial took place last month.

Very strong

Among the possible sanctions was a financial fine or a ban on signing during several transfer windows, but in the end Everton has been sanctioned with the loss of ten points.

With this, the club will go from being fourteenth, with 14 points, to being penultimate, with four, to five positions outside of relegation.

“The Premier League lodged a complaint against Everton and referred the case to an independent commission earlier this year.

During the proceedings, the club admitted it had broken competition rules, but the extent of the wrong is still in dispute.

After a five-day hearing last month, the commission determined that Everton lost 124.5 million pounds during the 2021-2022 season, which exceeds the limit of 105 million in three years allowed by the league.

The commission concluded that a sporting penalty, in the form of ten points, should be imposed. It has immediate effect,” the Premier said in a statement.

