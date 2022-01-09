Law enforcers detained the seller and the owner of the store in which residents of the Kondinskoye settlement of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug purchased surrogate alcohol, which led to the death of eight people. This is reported on January 9 press service RF IC.

“At present, investigators have carried out a series of searches, seized alcohol-containing products, for which chemical examinations have been assigned. As part of the investigation of the criminal case, the seller of the store where the victims bought alcohol was detained, and the question of choosing a preventive measure for her is being decided. The owner of the outlet has also been identified, who fled from the investigation and is currently detained in the city of Tyumen, ”the publication says.

The department clarified that as a result of the use of surrogate alcohol, seven people also suffered. Four of them were taken to the district hospital, three are being treated at the district hospital.

According to some reports, the family was poisoned by surrogate alcohol. There is information that a mother born in 1969, her daughter born in 1989 and a man born in 1971, who drank a liquid of unknown origin, have died.

Formerly UK reported nine deaths as a result of this incident. On January 8, in Tyumen, investigators opened a criminal case on the grounds of the crime “the sale of goods and products that do not meet the requirements of the safety of the life or health of consumers, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons.”

It was reported that in the period from January 3, several people sold to citizens an unlicensed alcohol-containing liquid (methyl alcohol) with a vodka label “Springs of Siberia”. According to the regional Investigative Committee, four suspects were detained, and investigative actions are being carried out with them.