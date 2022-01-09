Weather Mostly rain and rain are expected on Mondays, snowfall on Tuesday will cool the weather

In the north on Monday, it can be 30 degrees below zero in some places during the day.

For Monday mostly promising rainy and cold weather all over the country. The frost is 10 to 20 degrees widely throughout Finland, and in many places the day is also sunny.

“In the north it can be 30 degrees during the day in some places,” the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Eveliina Huovinen says.

On Tuesday morning the cold weather continues, but the snowfall coming from the west condenses the weather. The snow area arrives in Lapland on Tuesday during the day and in the western part of the country during the early evening, finally moving across the country from west to east by Wednesday afternoon.

At the same time, winds are intensifying and strong winds are promised in the western seas.

Tuesday’s daytime temperatures are expected to be the coldest in the eastern part of the country, around 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. Slightly more moderate frosts, 5–15 degrees, are expected to the west and north.