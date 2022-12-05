The Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center in Abu Dhabi was able to photograph the “snail” nebula from the sky of Abu Dhabi, which was formed by the explosion of a star close to the size of our sun. The heart of the star turned into a white dwarf appearing in the middle, and the rest was scattered in the form of a ring.

According to the center, the Helix Nebula is located in Aquarius, 655 light-years away from us. It took about 10 and a half hours to photograph the nebula by Eng. Mohamed Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center.