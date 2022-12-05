Mexico.- In Latin America it is full of ancient legends, one of the most popular is that of ‘La Llorona‘, for which a video where according to an Internet user when going under the bridge of Mexico he heard the lament of the woman who lost her children, sharing it on social networks filled with criticism.

Although on the internet they attract attention paranormal casesand sometimes they become legendary scares because it seems that they are real, one recently published on the digital platform of Facebook sowed doubt among netizens.

Deyvid Vicente, turned to social networks to share an unusual event, because while he was walking across a bridge Mexicorecorded a clip which he shared along with the audio, “I had never heard la llorona”.

During the recording it was possible to see how the creator of the content was walking calmly, when he heard the complaints of a woman he decided turn the camera of his cell phone, so he allowed to listen to it.

Which caused a stir among internet users, because they do not believe that it is the popular woman in Mexico who looks for her children at night that she lost and is sorry terrifying it belongs to someone else.

Since, although the twilight of midnight and lights that barely illuminate the city are seen, when listening to the unknown lament Doesn’t sound like the one from the famous’crybaby”.

Among the comment box, netizens began to post funny memes, as they doubt that everything is real, since it is not clearly visible in the images.