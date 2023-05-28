Turkish scientist Bektash said that the death of the Black Sea can no longer be prevented

Turkish scientist, geologist Osman Bektas in an interview with bTV news warned about the coming danger of all who live near the Black Sea.

According to the expert, the death of the Black Sea can no longer be prevented or reversed, since the increase in temperature above climatic norms affects its structure.

The scientist explained that the sea consists of three layers, poisonous gases predominate at the bottom, in the middle there is an intermediate layer, where the temperature is no higher than eight degrees Celsius, it plays the role of an air conditioner, and fish and other marine life live in the upper, rich in oxygen.

Bektash said that the middle layer began to thin out due to global warming. “The lower layer, rich in poisonous gases, will mix with the upper one in the future and threaten those who live near the sea,” he stressed, adding that the situation cannot be changed or reversed.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that most countries in the world began to prepare for medical disasters against the backdrop of the climate crisis.